Winning ticket revealed in Hospice of the Good Shepherd car raffle

ONE lucky motorist will be getting a late Christmas present in the form of a new Škoda Citigo.

The car is the top prize in a raffle to raise money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, based in Backford.

Margaret Wright, Chief Executive of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Cath Garrod, Staff Nurse, Hospice In-Patient unit revealed the winning ticket number.

The winner has been informed and is said to be “delighted”.

This year’s prize, organised through the hospice lottery team, was made available by The Mitchell Group.

More than 30,000 tickets were sold, raising vital funds and helping the hospice continue providing dedicated care and support to local people affected by a life-limiting condition.

Ian Jones, Hospice Lottery Manager, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported this year’s car raffle – it makes a significant difference in our ongoing fundraising efforts and enables us to support local people with life-limiting illnesses to live well for as long as possible.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to the Mitchell Group for their support and special thanks to all the venues and volunteers, who hosted the car, boosting ticket sales further.”