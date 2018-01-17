'I was naive to allow boys to visit my home', says former Chester sea cadets sergeant accused of abuse

A FORMER Chester sea cadets sergeant has admitted he was “naive” to allow teenage boys to visit his home without the knowledge of other staff.

But taking the stand on day four of his trial yesterday, Ian Harrison, 53, strongly denied any accusation that he molested two boys at his old address in Lache.

The retired bus driver, who served in the Royal Marines Reserve, claimed the two complainants were telling “fabricated, bogus, malicious lies”.

Both alleged victims – who are now adult men – have accused Harrison of inviting them back to his home on separate occasions when he indecently assaulted them.

Giving evidence at Chester Crown Court, the defendant said: “Looking back at it now I was naïve and I hold my hand up and say I was wrong. But I was trying to do my best to help them.”

Asked by defence barrister Paul Wood if there had been any “sinister motive”, Harrison responded: “Nothing happened at all. I was naïve but I felt I was doing my best to help them any way that I could. I didn't feel it was inappropriate.”

The complainants alleged that cadets would often attend Harrison's home for sleepovers where they would watch war and action films such as Platoon and Best of the Best.

Harrison, who is now married and lives at Staffin Avenue, Ellesmere Port, denied this and claimed the two boys had each visited his home on just one occasion.

He added: “Cadets never ever slept at my house.”

Addressing the jury from the witness box, he also denied ever lying on top of one of the boys and whispering in his ear while the teenager was in a prone position for rifle training.

He accepted he used to play a “British Bulldog” wrestling game with the boys but stressed this was part of training and team bonding.

The complainants say that Harrison also abused them on other occasions with one claiming he molested him in his office after calling him to attention, and the other alleging he was assaulted in a storeroom at the cadet barracks on New Crane Street, Chester.

However, the former sergeant denied any such incidents took place, stressing that staff members ensured they were never alone with any cadet.

The court heard that one of the complainants had come forward in 2016 after years of keeping the abuse he suffered to himself.

In evidence read to the court, his wife said his behaviour and issues suddenly made sense.

In her written evidence, which was also read out, Detective Constable Mel Beamish said she had contacted the second complainant by chance as she was calling other ex-cadets as part of her investigation.

It had previously been suggested by the defence that the two men had “got their heads together” to concoct malicious stories about Harrison – but the pair maintained they had not been in touch for many years.

Describing his reaction to receiving a call from the police about the allegations, Harrison told jurors: “I was totally blown away. I was in shock. It was like I had been hit with a ton of bricks. I couldn't take it in because nothing has ever happened. As far as I was concerned it was a mix-up.”

Cross-examining him, prosecutor Anna Pope asked why he would want to see the boys outside of the unit.

“I just wanted to be as helpful and give as much to the cadets as I could,” Harrison replied.

“You took them back to your house because you were sexually attracted to them,” Miss Pope suggested.

“No,” Harrison fired back.

The defendant said he had no idea why the two men would want to make up stories about him and denies 13 counts of indecent assault.

The trial continues.