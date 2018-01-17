Chester Race Company unveils plans for new-look entrance to Roodee

Here is a glimpse of the new-look entrance which will greet punters at Chester Racecourse later this year.

Chester Race Company has unveiled an artist's impression of how the remodelled gateway to the Roodee – featuring a pedestrianised Watergate Square and a canopy-covered approach to the County Stand in place of the Watergate Inn pub – will look.

Work is already under way on the project, which will be ready for the start of the new season in May.

Racecourse bosses say the plans will deliver “a more attractive and accessible” approach to the main entrance, County Stand and surrounding areas.

Other new features include a staircase linking to the existing decked area outside the County Long Room, and a new bar with views of the City Walls.

Chester Race Company vacated its offices at the entrance to the racecourse last year, relocating staff to Chester's HQ building. The move has paved the way for this year's transformation, with the ground floor of the former offices becoming a box office.

The bar will be located on the first floor and will be accessible all year round.

However, the Watergate Inn's days are numbered.

The pub, which stands alongside the racecourse entrance, was purchased by the race company last May and was kept open as a meeting point for racegoers in the 2017 season. But a planning application has been submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council which involves the demolition of the pub, which will be replaced with a new public entrance to the County enclosure covered by a canopy. The Watergate Square will be re-surfaced and pedestrianised with limited access for vehicles.

The project is a pre-cursor to the race company’s longer-term strategy and delivery of what they are billing as their ‘Masterplan 2018’, which so far is yet to be revealed to the public.

A spokesperson for the race company said: “Once the 2017 season concluded, work began on the main entrance to the racecourse, in time for 2018’s season start. Utilising the skills of the Race Company’s in-house operational team, this project is aimed at improving the entrance and approach to the County Stand and making use of the now vacant office buildings.

“Work is well underway and already the existing entrance gates and railings on the boundary of Watergate Square have been removed and the Box Office and IT Office complex demolished.”

The race company will hold a public exhibition of its proposals for Masterplan 2018 at the racecourse this spring.