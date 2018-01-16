Work to start to fix 'obstacle course' of potholes on Sealand Road in Chester

WORK is due to start to repair deep potholes blighting one of the main routes into Chester.

Drivers have described the stretch of Sealand Road between the Lookers dealerships and the Greyhound Retail Park as an obstacle course of potholes and gouges – some of which are several inches deep.

Sealand Road is one of the main routes into the city

As well as the retail park, there are lots of big business on the road, including B&Q, Halliwell Jones BMW, and access to Sealand Industrial Estate.

One commuter said: “It’s like an obstacle course driving into work every morning. Some of the holes are really deep. I’ve seen what potholes can do to tyres, so it’s a real worry.

“As this is the main route into the city from Wales it is a shame that it looks so shoddy and treacherous.”

One of the holes

A spokesperson for Cheshire West and Chester Council said the authority was aware of the issue.

The spokesman said today (Tuesday, January 16): “Work will start today on the most urgent pot holes on Sealand Road.”

After the Standard published this story online, Chester residents called for potholes to be fixed on Sovereign Way near Chester FC's ground.

John Williams said on Facebook: "Terrible road as is Sovereign way by the football ground. That is horrific."

Tom Woodworth added: "Nothing compared to Sovereign Way. Try fixing that one first!"