Call for action after rubbish dumped beneath 'no flytipping' sign

A BUSINESS owner has slammed brazen flytippers who have been dumping rubbish beneath a ‘no flytipping’ sign in a residential street in Chester.

Items such as mattresses, wardrobes and wood have been dumped in Carter Street, Boughton, as well as black binbags full of household rubbish.

Katherine Wells, of Grosvenor Audio Visual, tweeted pictures of the waste, saying: “It's such a shame that some Chester residents can't read. Rubbish breeds rubbish - oh look at that, an old broken wardrobe and some bin bags have born a mattress. Shame on those ruining the area for everyone. Reported to @Go_CheshireWest, no action taken.”

The rubbish beneath the sign on Carter Road

Katherine told the Standard: “The pictures taken on January 6 and 7, and it was reported to the council on January 8.

“It's an ongoing issue in the area - this is residents dumping rubbish, not people from outside the area bringing it in.”

A mattress and wardrobe were among the latest items to be dumped

The council tweeted Katherine for more information and, by January 13, the issue had been forwarded to an enforcement officer and the waste had been picked up.

However, the following day more rubbish had been dumped and the cycle had begun again.

The rubbish has already begun to pile up again...

Katherine said: “Thank you @Go_CheshireWest for clearing the rubbish yesterday, unfortunately there is already a new bin bag been dumped – and that's how it starts.”

She added that it was an ongoing issue and action other than just picking up the rubbish when it has piled up is needed.