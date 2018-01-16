£350,000 refurbishment underway at five-star hotel that will include Chester city centre's first Champagne bar

THE all-day dining restaurant at Chester’s five-star hotel has been temporarily closed to allow the completion of a £350,000 refurbishment – that will include the city centre’s first Champagne bar.

Chester Grosvenor has temporarily closed La Brasserie for a four-week period while the extensive refurbishment is completed.

Sitting within the heart of Chester and overlooking Eastgate Street, La Brasserie is a famous hot spot for people-watching while enjoying a leisurely lunch or dinner.

The Chester Grosvenor

Following extensive planning, Chester’s only five-star hotel is set to enhance the experience with a menu overhaul, as well as launching an extravagant Champagne bar, stocking an enviable selection of Champagnes, spirits and cocktails.

The plans, set to be unveiled in early February, include sumptuous Art Deco inspired interiors and a show-stopping brass and quartz Champagne bar.

General manager of The Chester Grosvenor, Richard Grove, said: “With its fantastic location and views of the much admired Eastgate Clock, La Brasserie is a destination restaurant, enjoyed by many. We believe that our new plans will go above and beyond people’s expectations and we are more than excited to re-open our doors to not only our existing and loyal guests, but new ones too.”

“We saw a gap in the market for a luxurious, city-centre Champagne bar and felt that La Brasserie was the perfect location to offer something really special to Chester. We’ve had these plans in the pipeline for quite a while so it’s great to see them finally coming to fruition. 2018 is going to be a very exciting year indeed.”

As well as the Champagne bar, 2 AA Rosette La Brasserie is also receiving a revived menu, using a host of local and international ingredients, expertly developed by Michelin-starred chef Simon Radley (pictured above) and his team.

La Brasserie will re-open on February 1.