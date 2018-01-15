Police armed with Tasers called to deal with man reported to have machete in Ellesmere Port

POLICE officers armed with Tasers were deployed in Ellesmere Port after a man was reportedly seen with a machete.

Police were called to Overpool Road, Great Sutton, at 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday, January 14) after a report from a member of the public that a man was carrying a machete.

A 32-year-old man from Ellesmere Port was 'swiftly' arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed weapon.

Ellesmere Port police said a machete was recovered by officers.

After the incident, Ellesmere Port tweeted: “Member of public reported male with machete on Overpool Road.

Response team Taser officers deployed and arrested him; machete recovered. #hereforyou”