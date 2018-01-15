Police appeal after car set on fire in Ellesmere Port

POLICE are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in Ellesmere Port.
A fire crew from Ellesmere Port was called to the scene just after 8.15pm on Friday (January 12).
A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “A car is thought to have been deliberately ignited outside an address in Rivacre Road.
“The fire was in the engine compartment, and crews used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.”
Police officers also attended the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 829 of 12 January 2018.
