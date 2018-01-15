Former Chester FC hero Cyrille Regis dies

Cyrille Regis, who enjoyed a brief but golden spell wth Chester FC in the 1990s, has died.

The former England and West Bromwich Albion striker was 59.

Regis had a long and successful top-flight career before dropping down the divisions. He was in his late 30s by the time he signed for Chester - then known as Chester City FC - in 1995, but he was a massive hit, scoring seven goals in 29 appearances before retiring with an injury that would ultimately spell the end his playing days.

Following his retirement, he became a football agent and would make the occasional return to the Swansway Stadium, where he is still held in high regard by Blues supporters.

Fans and club officials have already begun paying tribute to Regis.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester's community trust and a lifelong Blues supporter, wrote on Twitter: "Devastating to hear the great Cyrille Regis has died aged just 59.

"He had an outstanding career and although he was only with Chester City for a short time, he oozed class and it was a privilege to watch him in the blue and white stripes. RIP"."

A statement on the Chester FC OnThisDay Twitter account read: "Devastated to hear Cyrille Regis has died. Was a joy to watch him playing for Chester at the end of his career during 1995-96, regularly receiving a standing ovation when he left the field."

Regis was a member of Ron Atkinson's iconic West Brom side of the late 1970s and early 80s, and was known as a pioneer for black footballers as he played alongside Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson.

He joined Coventry City in 1984 and played in their 1987 FA Cup-winning team.

Regis also won five England caps and was appointed an MBE in 2008.