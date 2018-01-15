Commissioner to bring budget consultation to Chester

CHESHIRE’S Police and Crime Commissioner is to visit Chester as he tours the region to gauge reaction to potential police precept increases.

The commissioner, David Keane, launched the countywide consultation on Cheshire’s police precept on January 8, the results of which could have significant ramifications for the force’s future.

Then Mr Kean said that, without an increase in the police precept, a key component of homeowners’ annual council tax bills, up to 80 police officer posts could be lost in the county as Cheshire Constabulary is likely to need to make savings of £13 million over the next three years.

Mr Keane is visiting communities across the region to gauge the views of residents and businesses on potential police precept increases.

The three-week consultation will see the Commissioner visit a number of locations across the county.

He will be at The Grosvenor Centre in Chester on Saturday, January 20, between 11am and 2pm.

Alternatively, residents and business owners can visit https://www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk/ to have their say online.

The Commissioner will also be consulting with businesses based in the county separately, and there will be a supply of leaflets and questionnaires at police help desks should people not be able to attend the events or fill in the questionnaire online.