Regeneration of New Ferry ten months after devastating explosion to be discussed at public meeting

A MEETING is to be held for New Ferry residents to discuss the latest regeneration developments 10 months after the devastating explosion.

At the last meeting, Wirral Council told residents that they were awaiting a response from the Government on the regeneration plans that had been submitted to secure financial support to the town.

The Government has since got back to the council asking for further information about the resources needed for regeneration and residents will have the opportunity to discuss this at the meeting tomorrow (Monday, January 15) at St Mark's Church Hall at 5.30pm.

David Ball, who is in charge of the council’s recovery operation, said: “The department has requested more information from the council about the level of resources that will be required to potentially kick start the first phase of the regeneration plan and we are in the process of putting this together as soon as possible.

“I think it is important to stress, however, that we have still received no guarantees from the government that they are going to provide any financial assistance.

"The council leader, the local MP and the Metro Mayor are all committed to maintaining dialogue with ministers on this crucial issue and the Council's own commitment to helping to build a better New Ferry in the short and long term is unwavering."

During the meeting other updates will be discussed including the end of the demolition of the most severely damaged properties, the restoration of a number of street lights, works on utility supplies and plans to reopen the pedestrian crossing at the junction of Boundary Road and Bebington Road.

Repairs to the properties at Underley Terrace and the Port Sunlight Village properties on Boundary Road and Bebington Road will also be discussed along with the cost recovery relating to scaffolding costs, security fencing and the boarding up of properties.

Counselling and support is also still available for those affected by the explosion, for more information call Inclusion Matters Wirral on 0151 649 1859 or visit www.inclusion-matters-wirral.org.uk