Evita is coming to Storyhouse in Chester this spring

THE musical Evita is set to captivate audiences at Storyhouse in Chester.

The musical, co-produced and directed by Bill Kenwright, will run from Tuesday, April 17, to Saturday, April 21. It tells the story of an ordinary woman’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary power and iconic status.

Returning to the role of Eva Perón is Madalena Alberto, a role she received critical-acclaim for at London’s Dominion Theatre in 2014. Considered as one of the West End’s prominent leading ladies, Madalena is renowned for some of the most coveted roles in musical theatre, including Fantine in Les Miserábles, Grizabella in Cats, and the title role in Piaf.

Her most recent credits include The Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol, Polly in Pollyanna, and a guest lead in BBC’s Holby City. Alongside her acting career, Madalena is a songwriter and performs solo concerts regularly.

Fresh from the recent West End production in July 2017, leading Italian performer Gian Marco Schiaretti will continue in the role of Che, a character who reflects the voice of the Argentine people. Linked to Eva by destiny, he brings balance to the story of Eva’s rise to fame. Gian most recently played the title role in Disney’s production of Tarzan in Stuttgart and prior to this, he played Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet across Italy.

Leading London and Broadway performer Jeremy Secomb joins the cast of Evita as Juan Perón. Jeremy most recently starred in the theatre production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Telling the story of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita follows Eva’s journey, which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, an Oscar-winning film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas, and featuring some of the best loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit show Evita promises to be the theatrical event of the year.

Tickets range from £20.50 to £39.50 and are available from storyhouse.com, the box office on 01244 409 113, or in person at the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse in Hunter Street.