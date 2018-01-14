Cheshire woman impresses judges on TV singing contest

A singer from Cheshire made an impression with her vocal talents on TV contest.

Sophie Rohan, 26, (pictured) left from Tarporley and singing partner Emily Bennett, 25, from London earned a place in the next stage of ITV show The Voice with their performance of The Flower Duet by Lakmé.

The classical singers, known as Bella Voci, were chosen by coach Jennifer Hudson to be part of her team of performers for the series.

They told on the show, which was aired on Saturday night, how they met while working as waitresses at a pub and discovered a mutual love of singing.

The duo told how to perform and tour as a job would be “amazing”.

The judge was so impressed by their performance that she said it sounded like a recording.

She added: “This is what a show called the voice is supposed to be about.

”I don’t care what genre is it – talent is talent.”

The Blind Auditions round involves coaches sitting with their backs turned to the performers, and pressing a button to turn their chairs to indicate that they want to work with them.

While Jennifer Hudson was the only coach to turn round, fellow coaches Olly Murs, Will I.am and Tom Jones were also highly impressed with the duo.

Sophie and Emily will go on the the ‘Battle Phase’ as part of Jennifer’s team.

Tom Jones said the duo could go all the way with the right songs.