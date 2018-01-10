Have your say on plans for more than 1000 new homes in Chester

MEMBERS of the public are being encouraged to have their say on plans for more than a thousand new homes in Chester.

With two planning applications to build houses near the Wrexham Road in Chester having been submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council just before Christmas, Westminster Park Residents’ Association is concerned that Chester residents may not realise that they should comment on all three applications.

The proposals have been lodged by Taylor Wimpey and contain plans for the construction of 816 houses on land opposite the King’s School and Chester Business Park.

This is in addition to the 509 houses that are already planned by Redrow, meaning that together the two property developers intend to build 1325 houses.

Westminster Park Residents’ Association chair Pauline Brown said: “One of the most recent applications submitted by Taylor Wimpey is almost identical to one put forward by Redrow in June 2017 as they have worked jointly on the outline plan for the whole estate.

“Many people have already commented on the first plan, but may not appreciate that they should submit the same comments on the most recent applications to ensure that their views are taken into account.

“For those who have already commented, we advise that you copy your comments and resubmit them on the new applications. For those who have not yet commented on any on the applications, we recommend that you submit your comments to all three applications.

“Many of the comments made so far focus on the impact that this development will have on the traffic on Chester, and a significant number call for fresh impetus to be put behind the construction of a Western Relief Road to alleviate pressure on Chester’s infrastructure.

“However, it should also be borne in mind that the residents of 1325 houses will also require places in schools and access to local health services. These facilities should be delivered at an early stage in the development, not as an afterthought.”

* The planning application numbers are: 17/02453/OUT (Redrow), 17/05200/OUT (Taylor Wimpey) and 17/05201/OUT (Taylor Wimpey). These plans can be accessed on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website or can be viewed in hard copy at the Lache Library.