Gruffalo illustrator to appear at Storyhouse festival

The Gruffalo illustrator Axel Scheffler is to appear at the 2018 WayWord Festival at Storyhouse in Chester this half term.

Scheffler, who was born in Germany and studied in the UK and New York, will be discussing his newest book The Ugly Five, as well as the Smartie Winner The Gruffalo and The Highway Rat – which was screened on BBC One this Christmas.

His internationally renowned partnership with the children’s laureate Julia Donaldson began in 1992 with A Squash and a Squeeze.

Their bestseller list includes Stick Man, Monkey Puzzle, The Gruffalo, Zog and Snail and the Whale. The Gruffalo has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Alex Clifton, artistic director of Storyhouse, said: “Axel Scheffler is one of the superstars of children’s literature, we are thrilled to be welcoming him to Storyhouse this half term for WayWord – our family and children’s festival.’

Scheffler will appear at Storyhouse’s main theatre stage on Thursday 22 February. The event will be followed by a book signing. Tickets are on sale now at www.storyhouse.com/event/axel-scheffler

WayWord is Storyhouse’s half term festival of children’s authors, illustrators, discos, performances and storytelling. The full programme will go on sale later in January.