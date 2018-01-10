2018 off to a bad start for 234 motorists caught drink or drug-driving in Cheshire

The New Year has not started well for more than 230 Cheshire drivers who have been arrested for drink or drug driving.

A police campaign in December saw a total of 148 people arrested for drink driving, with a further 86 arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

All of those 234 people arrested are now likely to face driving bans and large fines.

Superintendent Paul Beauchamp, Cheshire police’s taskforce lead said: “Year after year we hear about people who think they are safe to drive because they don’t ‘feel’ affected by the alcohol or drugs they’ve consumed.

“Despite there being 34 fewer arrests than last year it is still astonishing to see how many people continue to believe it is acceptable to drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

“Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous; it affects your reaction time, making it harder for you to judge your speed, judge your distance between you and other vehicles and notice potential hazards. All of this means that you are more likely to be involved in a collision.

“All of those arrested as part of this operation will now have to face the consequences of their actions, which will have a significant impact on both their personal and professional lives.”

The news comes after magistrates in Chester issued a similar warning this month while sentencing a young man who believed he was fit to drive, despite having almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

All roads policing officers across Cheshire are equipped with both alcohol testing kits and drugs wipes, which can instantly detect whether a driver is under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, whilst behind the wheel.

Superintendent Beauchamp added: “The consequences of drink and drug driving can be devastating, not only for the driver of the vehicle but their families and innocent members of the public. We are committed to reducing the number of alcohol and drug related deaths on our roads, and my officers will use all of the tools available to them to help us achieve our goal.

“I also want to reassure residents that although this operation has concluded, it is an issue that we continue to target seven days a week, 365 days a year. The message is clear, if you drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs in Cheshire, you will be caught.”