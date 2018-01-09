Thieves use wheelie bin to take away stolen items in fourth burglary committed in Hough Green

DETECTIVES investigating four burglaries in Hough Green in Chester are urging witnesses to come forward.

The latest burglary took place between 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 3, and 8am on Wednesday, January 4, when burglars broke into a house on Hough Green and stole Makita radios, Hilti batteries/chargers and Milwaukee drill/driver sets.

The offenders are believed to have used a grey wheelie bin to take the stolen items away.

The other three burglaries took place on Hough Green between Thursday, December 21, and Tuesday, January 2, with a summer house being broken into at one address and at another property burglars stole a black Pendleton ladies bicycle from the garage.

A further garage was broken into at another address and a coat stolen from within. An insecure vehicle was also entered during the same period and a purple iPod stolen.

To help deter thieves officers are advising residents to follow some simple security advice to protect their homes:

• Fit a burglar alarm and/or CCTV system, but make sure it is installed properly and works

• Keep your garage and garden shed locked with proper security locks, and keep any tools secure and out of sight

• Trim back any plants or hedges that a burglar could hide behind

• If you are replacing or fitting new doors and windows, get ones that are certified to British Standard BS7950 (windows) or PAS 24-1 (doors)

• Fit mortise locks (Kitemarked BS3621) to all front and back doors and locks to all downstairs windows or windows which are easy to reach

• Keep your house and car keys safe and away from doors and windows

• Make sure you have up-to-date home insurance.

Detective Constable Karina Pritchard, of Chester Beat Initiative Team, said: “I am really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has been offered similar power tools or bikes for sale recently to come forward and report it to us on 101.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind local residents to be extra vigilant and to take extra security measures to help protect your home and deter thieves.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 143 of 4 January 2018. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.