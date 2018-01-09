Police working with Liverpool and Everton football clubs to investigate racist comments made on Twitter

Merseyside Police are investigating racist comments posted on Twitter on the day of the FA Cup derby match between Liverpool and Everton.

Police they are aware of racist comments posted by a number of individuals on Twitter on Friday, January 5, and will be investigating the matter.

Deputy Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “Working closely with Liverpool FC and Everton FC, we believe that hate crime in any of its guises will not be tolerated and Merseyside Police will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that those responsible for incidents of hate crime are brought to justice.

"Victims can report directly to the police where specially-trained hate crime officers will treat them with sensitivity and compassion, or via third party reporting centres in fire stations, citizen advice bureaus and hospitals where the information will be passed on.

"If someone doesn’t want to speak to the police, they can get support from the charity Stop Hate UK and they will act as a liaison if required. They can be contacted by calling 0800 138 1625."