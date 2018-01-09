Four fire engines attended fire at Chester block of flats

FIREFIGHTERS were called to deal with a fire at a block of flats in Chester.

Four fire engines, from Chester, Mollington and Ellesmere Port, were called to reports of a fire at Haygarth Heights in Francis Court just after 7.30pm yesterday (Monday, January 8).

The fire involved a small waste paper bin and is believed to have been started by a cigarette.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly after 7.30pm firefighters were called to reports of a fire at Haygarth Heights, Chester. Crews from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane swiftly attended the scene and found the fire involved a small waste paper bin.

“Crews used water to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette.”