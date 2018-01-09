Chester-born MP tells BBC to act over equal pay after being appointed Culture Secretary in government reshuffle

CHESTER-born Matt Hancock has made his first appearance at the despatch box after Monday's government reshuffle.

Mr Hancock, the 39-year-old Conservative MP for West Suffolk, replaces Karen Bradley as the new Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

He was promoted from Minister for Digital and Culture, a position he had held since July 2016.

Last night he tweeted that he was "thrilled" to have landed the brief.

He was educated at Farndon County Primary School, in Farndon, the King's School in Chester and West Cheshire College.

He graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, having studied at Exeter College, Oxford, and later received a MPhil in Economics from Christ's College, Cambridge before becoming a member of the Conservative Party in 1999.

Today, Mr Hancock told the BBC it must act to address equal pay amid a row over the salary of its former China editor Carrie Gracie.

He said much more action was needed from the corporation, with other MPs also attacking the BBC over equal pay in the Commons.