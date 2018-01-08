Talented Queen's School student Bella is "Creeped Out" in new episode of popular TV show

A TALENTED Chester student is to star in a creepy television programme on CBBC.

Queen’s School sixth form student Bella Band, 17, will appear in tomorrow’s episode of Creeped Out called “Bravery Badge”.

The description of the episode reads: “You know that feeling – when you get something stuck in your head. What if it was really stuck? And there was nothing you could do to get it out...”

Bella's episode, broadcast at 7pm on Childrens BBC (CBBC) tomorrow (Tuesday, January 9), is the first in a new series of the popular children's horror and suspense anthology series.

Bella, of Chester, is an aspiring actress and has previously appeared on children’s programmes Young Dracula and So Awkward as well as the daytime soap Doctors.

Bella (left) played Georgina in Young Dracula

In addition to her television work, Bella appears regularly in school staged productions, writing and directing alongside her classmates.

These range from poignant devised performances such as The Raft, a harrowing tale detailing the plight of refugees and migrants, which was submitted for the National Student Drama Awards, to big feel good shows such as High School Musical.

This year she will be playing Mary in the Timberlake Wertenbaker play Our Country's Good.

Bella studies drama, economics and history and is also a keen member of the school’s Epic drama group, debate team, senior orchestra and competed in the Tycoon business start-up competition organised by Dragon’s Den lead Peter Jones. She is currently applying to continue her studies at both university and drama school.