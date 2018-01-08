Second man charged after 'gun incident' in Ellesmere Port

A SECOND man has been charged in relation to an incident involving reports of a man with a gun in Ellesmere Port.

Detectives yesterday charged 24-year-old Kyren Latham, of John Nicholas Crescent, Ellesmere Port, with possession with intent to cause fear or violence.

He appeared at North Cheshire Magistrates Court on Saturday. He was remanded in custody and his case has been sent to Chester Crown Court.

Latham is the second person to be charged following the incident in the town on Thursday (January 4) during which armed police and the force helicopter were deployed.

Forty-two-year-old Robert Latham, of Pervical Road, Ellesmere Port, was charged with a public order offence and resisting arrest.

He is due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on January 23.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray is still being dealt with by police.

Police patrols have been increased in the John Nicholas Crescent, Westminster Road and Cambridge Road area of the town following the incident.

Inspector Chris Williams said: “We understand the incident will have caused some concern in the community. Officers acted swiftly and arrests have been made. To provide reassurance we will continue with our increased patrols in the area.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of 4 January 2018. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.