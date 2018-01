AT least one school is closed this morning as Cheshire is gripped by freezing conditions.

This morning, staff at St Oswald's Primary School in Mollington tweeted that the school was closed this morning due to the heating not working.

Work is uderway to fix the problem at the school.

Temperatures fell below -5C in the Chester area overnight and this morning, with temperatures as low as -6C in some parts of Cheshire.