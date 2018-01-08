I'm A Celeb champ Toff to appear at Chester nightclub

I'M A Celebrity champion Georgia Toffolo is set to make a live appearance at a Chester nightclub today.

The TV star, 23, is due to wow the crowds at Cruise on St John Street, according to its Facebook page.

Known to many simply as 'Toff', she captured the nation's hearts in last year's series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! emerging as the 2017 Queen of the Jungle.

Just last month she ruled out a career in politics as she announced she was joining the team of ITV daytime programme This Morning.

The Made In Chelsea star is an outspoken Conservative Party supporter but rejected rumours she would become a politician during an appearance on Channel 4's The Last Leg.

She said: "Everything that politicians say gets taken out of context so I don't think it's a job for me, no."

However she did back fellow I'm A Celeb campmate and former MEP Stanley Johnson – Boris's dad - for the role of Prime Minister.

Asked who she wanted in Downing Street next year, Toff said: “I hope it's my friend Stanley Johnson. I completely adore him.”

On Friday, December 22, she appeared in a snowy video from Switzerland during This Morning as they announced her as the latest member of the presenting team.

She told viewers: "Hi everyone. From the heat of the jungle to the cold slopes of Switzerland, I just wanted to wish you all a really, really happy Christmas and share with you some exciting news.

"From January I am going to be joining the This Morning family and I am so so happy to be part of the team. You will be able to find out in the new year what I have been up to here."

Rylan Clark-Neal, who is taking a break from the show, said: "Out with the old and in with the new."