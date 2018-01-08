Concerns for missing post office manager who has Cheshire links

Concerns have been raised for a missing post office worker who has links to Cheshire.

Justin Faddes, 36, manager of the Prestatyn High Street post office branch, was last seen at his home address in the town on Wednesday, January 3 at 7pm.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: "We are trying to locate 36 year old Justin Faddes.

"He has links to Cheshire."

Police say Mr Faddes drives a blue/silver Citroen Xsara Picasso with the reg number, Y594VSU.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone police on 101. Quote ref ITrace, 19628.