MP backs campaign to support breastfeeding mothers

JUSTIN Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, has backed the Unicef UK Baby Friendly Initiative Call to Action campaign on breastfeeding.

It seeks to enable mothers to breastfeed for as long as they wish and to protect all babies from commercial interests.

Unicef UK is calling on government to tackle the UK’s low breastfeeding rates and improve the health of children by leading action to remove the barriers – social, cultural, economic, physical and practical – that make it difficult for women to breastfeed in the UK.

Mr Madders said: “There is overwhelming evidence that breastfeeding gives babies the best possible start; it improves health and cuts costs; and yet the UK has some of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. The goal of Call to Action is not to put pressure on women to breastfeed, but to remove the barriers that currently stop women who want to breastfeed from doing so.

“A number of my constituents have been in touch to bring this issue to my attention, so I know how important it is for mothers, families and health professionals in Ellesmere Port and Neston.

“Breastfeeding is a vitally important public health issue and I am committed to taking action to support it.”