Police officer pleads not guilty to murdering his detective wife at their Cheshire home

A police sergeant has denied murdering his detective wife.

Darren McKie, 43, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Leanne McKie, 39, when he appeared at Chester Crown Court today (Friday, January 5).

The father-of-three also entered a not guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter.

McKie, wearing a grey jumper, appeared via video-link from HMP Liverpool and spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

Judge Roger Dutton remanded McKie in custody following the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

He is due to stand trial in Chester on March 5.

Mrs McKie, who worked in the serious sexual offences unit at Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was found dead in a lake in Poynton Park, Cheshire, in the early hours of September 29.

Her husband, who also worked for the Greater Manchester force, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with her murder at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

In a statement released after her death, Mrs McKie's parents, Raymond and Ellen, said: "Leanne was a beautiful and loving daughter and a wonderful mother to our three special grandchildren.

"She was the light of our lives and will be so sadly missed every day."