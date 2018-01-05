Man charged following 'gun' incident in Ellesmere Port

A MAN has been charged with a public order offence and resisting arrest after an incident involving armed police in Ellesmere Port.

The 42-year-old, who is from the town, is due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on January 23.

A man aged 20 who was arrested on suspicion of affray is still being dealt with, as is a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

At 1.52pm on Thursday, January 4, police were called to Cambridge Road following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Armed officers attended and made a search of the area.

Insp Chris Williams said at the time: “We understand the incident will have caused some concern in the community. Officers acted swiftly and arrests have been made. To provide reassurance we will continue with our increased patrols in the area.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of 4 January 2018. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.