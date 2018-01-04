Drilling work to resume for Chester's Northgate development

Important drilling work which will pave the way for Chester's Northgate development re-starts on Friday (January 5).

Ground investigation for the £300m project – which began in November – will resume across seven sites through January.

It will start at Linenhall car park (January 5-10), before moving to New Crane Street car park (January 8-12), opposite Stanley Palace (January 9-12), the market car park (January 10-11), the university lower car park (January 11-16), the verge of Castle Drive (January 12-17) and the Roodee car park (January 16-19).

The work at each location should only take a few days and positions have been carefully picked to minimise the impact on the public and surrounding areas. Each area will have appropriate traffic management in place to protect members of the public and the workforce.

The investigation work involves drilling holes to establish the depths of bedrock to confirm foundation designs.

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member for Economic Development and Infrastructure at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “We don’t expect any disruption for drivers, pedestrians or businesses while these investigations are carried out. Most of the work will be carried out during the day apart from the Market car park that will take part overnight.”

The drilling will be relatively small-scale and there will be no daytime closures to any of the car parks while it takes place.

The works are required as part of the long-awaited Chester Northgate scheme, which will transform the northwest corner of the city with a new market hall, housing, shops, a multi-screen cinema, cafes, bars and restaurants, new hotel, parking for 800 cars, and more than 1,000 new jobs.