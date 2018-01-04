Armed police swoop on City Road in Chester after handgun sighting

ARMED police swooped on City Road in Chester after reports of someone armed with a handgun.

Cheshire Police were called to the scene just after 11.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 3) after reports that a fight had broken out.

Armed police were deployed after reports that someone was armed with a black handgun.

However, it turned out that the item in question was a torch.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Cheshire Police responded to a report of a fight in Chester City centre this evening. Armed response patrols attended due to a sighting of a black handgun. Thankfully this has all been resolved with no issues and the gun turned out to be a torch.”

This morning, a Cheshire Police spokesman said that no arrests had been made in relation to the incident.