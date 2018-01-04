'Act of vandalism' suspends trains between Ellesmere Port and Hooton

A bike dropped on rail track is causing disruption for commuters this afternoon.

All services between Ellesmere Port and Hooton have been suspended due to the problem at Overpool station, which Merseyrail have described as an 'act of vandalism'.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed that they had received a report of a child dropping a bike on the line at Overpool at 1.18pm. The child was taken to hospital to be checked over but had no serious injuries.

A tweet from Merseyrail said: "Due to an act of vandalism at Overpool, services on the Ellesmere Port line are currently starting and terminating at Hooton. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."