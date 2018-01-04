A5117 reopens following four-vehicle crash near Chester-Flintshire border

The A5117 has reopened following a four-vehicle crash which brought rush-hour chaos to the roads this morning.

A stretch of the busy road, by the Dunkirk Trading Estate near the Chester-Flintshire border, was shut by police after the incident at about 8am today, with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

A spokesman for Cheshire police confirmed that four vehicles were involved, and two casualties were taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. One was airlifted, and the other was removed from her vehicle by firefighters and taken by ambulance.

Both remain in hospital with 'serious injuries', North West Ambulance said.

A closure was in place between the A5117 roundabout by Costco and up to the A540 Parkgate Road.

The road was reopened shortly after 11am.