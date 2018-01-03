Former football coach from Ellesmere Port charged with historical sex offences

A former Crewe Alexandra football coach from Ellesmere Port has appeared in court charged with historical sex offences.

Paul McCann, 57, appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe today (Wednesday, January 3) to face six charges of indecent assault, two on a boy under 16 and four on a boy over 16.

The offences all relate to the same complainant and are alleged to have happened between 1987 and 1990.

Former Crewe Alexandra football coach Paul McCann leaves South Cheshire Magistrates' Court after appearing to face charges of historical sex offences. Photo: Eleanor Barlow/PA

McCann, of Great Sutton, spoke to confirm his name, age and address during the brief hearing.

Chairman of the magistrates' bench John Bache said the case would be sent to Chester Crown Court on January 31.

McCann was granted unconditional bail.