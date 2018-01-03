Flood alerts issued for Cheshire and Merseyside as Storm Eleanor continues

RESIDENTS have been warned that flooding is likely in Cheshire, Wirral and Merseyside as Storm Eleanor continues.

Flood alerts have been put in place for the Dee Estuary and the Mersey Estuary as high tides are forecasted to peak to 6.6m in some areas.

The Dee Estuary from Parkgate to Chester at 12.15pm today (Wednesday, January 3) is likely to cause flooding with a forecasted peak of 5.88m during high tide.

People are being advised to stay away from risk areas and take care around the Dee Estuary.

The Environment Agency say that flooding is also possible for the Mersey Estuary from Liverpool and Wirral to Widnes.

The next high tide at 12.30pm today (Wednesday) is expected to be higher than usual with a forecasted peak of 6.62m.

There is potential for high midnight tides on Thursday which have the potential to reach Flood Alert levels and the Environment Agency are currently monitoring them.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for areas across Cheshire, Merseyside and Wirral

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Flooding to properties is likely between these times – be aware of your local surroundings and remain safe.

“There may be localised standing water on roads – do not drive through flood water.”

Chef Chris Green and supervisor Hannah Graham placing sandbags to protect The Boathouse in Chester at high tide.

There was flooding in Frodsham in the early hours of this morning and Cheshire West and Chester Council deployed sandbags to protect properties near the River Dee in Chester.