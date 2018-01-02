Woman rescued and dog dies in Ellesmere Port house fire on New Year's Eve

A WOMAN had to be rescued and a dog sadly died in a house fire in Ellesmere Port on New Year's Eve.

Two fire crews were called to the property on Woodchurch Lane at around 11.10pm following reports of a blaze in the living room.

It is believed the fire was started accidentally.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One woman was rescued from the property by fire crews before being placed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Sadly, as a result of the fire one dog which was inside the property died.

“The crews, four wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reel jets and one safety jet to extinguish the fire.

“Crews also checked the loft and adjoining properties for smoke spread and used a large fan to clear smoke. Crews were at the scene for six hours.”