Fundraiser Alfred awarded BEM for services to Ellesmere Port community

A TIRELESS fundraiser from Ellesmere Port is to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Alfred Scorer, 74, has raised thousands for charities including Claire House Children's Hospice and The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

He also backed the Hillsborough 96 campaign, aimed at getting justice for those that died at the football ground in 1989, and has supported women's refuges and homelessness services.

Over the years he and his team have raised more than £250,000 to help people using Ellesmere Port Hospital and other health facilities in the town.

Alfred, of Chester Road, Whitby, said he was shocked and proud to discover his name was on the Queen's New Year Honours List for 2018.

He told the Standard: “This award is for the people of Ellesmere Port and it feels fantastic. It belongs to the town.”

Alfred used to run a successful plumbing business which was bought out when he was 55. He then turned his attention to raising money for good causes in his community.

He said: “I'm Ellesmere Port born and bred and my company did quite well so if I can help other people then that's what I'll do.”

Outlining the reasons behind Alfred's award, a spokesman for the Cabinet Office said: “He has raised money and goods for so many charities and individuals and has made a huge impact on the lives of countless people in the local community of Ellesmere Port.

“He is a well-respected pillar of the community, and a local unsung hero.”