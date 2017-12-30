Malpas MP Antoinette Sandbach welcomes additional winter funding for NHS

Malpas MP Antoinette Sandbach has welcomed the additional funding allocated to local NHS services to prepare for the winter months.

Extra support has been given to the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to help ease extra pressure.

The Countess of Chester will receive more than £1.7 million while Mid Cheshire NHS Trust is gaining over £1.6 million.

Ms Sandbach, whose Eddisbury constituency covers Malpas and surrounding areas, said: “I am very pleased to see the news that our local NHS will receive extra funding over the next few months.

“It is of course right that we continue to increase NHS spending more generally to meet rising demand but it is particularly important at this time of year.

“We can be very proud of the first class health services that we have access to in Cheshire but it is right that our dedicated and hardworking doctors, nurses and staff in the NHS are well equipped to maintain their high standards.”