Runners work off their Christmas dinners in the annual Essar Chester Round the Walls race

KEEN runners worked off their Christmas dinners by taking part in the race around Chester’s City Walls.

The annual Essar Chester Round the Walls race took place on Boxing Day morning.

The race is one of the oldest in the country, with the event first being run in 1972 and now in its 46th year.

It started and finished at the Chester Racecourse and follows the best path to appreciate the City Walls.

In first place, Emma Crowe of Wrexham AC

Hundreds took on the 6km run from the Roodee, taking in a stretch of canal towpath with the Walls towering above, before they ascended steps to follow the Walls past Chester Cathedral.

They passed the Eastgate Clock, and continued from Roman to Medieval sections of the Wall to descend to street level at the River Dee in order to finish back at the racecourse.

Malcolm and Jan Parry from Mold

One of the organisers, Dennis Wall, said it proved to be a popular event once again.

He said: “It was very good, really successful and we had superb conditions.

“We were able to us the majority of the Walls which was a big bonus, including the Watergate archway which was used for the first time in a while.

“There were more than 450 starters and the winner was from Leeds.”

He added: “I’m grateful to everyone who turned up to help out. We had teams working from 7am with the race starting at 10.30am.”