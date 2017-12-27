Cast of Chester panto celebrate as show goes down a storm with audiences

THE cast of a Chester pantomime are celebrating the success of their show.

Cinderella staged by Tip Top Productions at the Forum Studio Theatre boasts a fully professional cast and runs until Friday, January 5.

Written by the Founder and Chair of Tip Top, Peter Swingler OBE, the show has received critical acclaim from seasoned theatre reviewers including The Reviews Hub and We Are Chester. Audience members have also been taking to social media to heap praise on the traditional seasonal offering.

Awarding the show five stars in her review, Emma Boswell, for The Reviews Hub, said "The cast have the children in the palm of their hands throughout. The energy is infectious. Not to be missed".

Tori Erskine, of the We Are Chester blog, said: "Panto season has well and truly arrived at The Forum Studio Theatre and with an unbelievable bang...if you are looking for something over Christmas that all the family can enjoy, Cinderella is definately one to add to the top of your diary"

The Cast includes familliar faces from previous Tip Top Pantomimes including Jade Pritchard as Cinderella, The Voice and Eurovision singer Joe Woolford as Prince Charming, Dan Ellis as Buttons, Andrew Rawlinson-Heath as Dandini, and Julie Blagrove as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother.

Completing the Cinderella cast, which would not be complete without the horrid Ugly Sisters, are Kevin Dewsbury as Candy Hardup and Ethan Holmes as Floss Hardup.