Staff at Chester and Wrexham hospitals welcome Christmas Day babies

WHILE many people will have enjoyed receiving presents on Christmas morning, some families were receiving the most precious gift of all.

As other couples were exchanging gifts, enjoying a Christmas lie-in or making an early start on dinner, others were welcoming new life into the world.

Staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital on Christmas Day

Dedicated staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital were able to share in the joy as Alex Tooley and Lucy Rodaway became parents to daughter Bella.

Charlotte and Gary House with baby Wilder

Over at Wrexham Maelor Hospital dedicated staff were also on hand as Gary and Charlotte House, from Brymbo were among those to become parents to a Christmas Day baby, with new born Wilder a brother for their two-year-old Winter.

Staff at Wrexham Maelor on Christmas Day