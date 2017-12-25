Man dies after flat fire in Chester on Christmas Eve

A MAN has died after a flat fire in Chester on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in Clover Place, Lache, at 8.40pm today (Sunday, December 24).

The flat was well alight when crews from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Mollington arrived.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and brought out a man who was found in the flat. Crews then used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the firefighters, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Cheshire Police also attended the scene and advised motorists to stay away from the area as roads were closed whie firefighters tackled the blaze.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 711 of 24/12/2017.