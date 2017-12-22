Eaton Estate hosts Clatterbridge Cancer Charity's carol concert

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity marked the end of a landmark year with a carol concert.

The historic Eaton Chapel on the Duke of Westminster’s Eaton estate, near Chester, was the venue for the celebration.

Supporters and fundraisers enjoyed a festive evening featuring the renowned SingMe Merseyside Choir, led by Billy Hui, with a spine-tingling solo performance from mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist.

Speakers included Sarah Callander Beckett, High Sheriff of Cheshire, Kath Tierney, a patient of The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, and comedian and actor Johnny Vegas, the newest patron of The New Cancer Hospital Appeal.

Johnny delivered a captivating version of How the Grinch stole Christmas during the service and later spoke to guests about his gratitude to The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and its staff.

He said: “I’m very proud to have been asked to become a patron of this appeal as it’s vitally important for the people of Merseyside and Cheshire that the new hospital, and all it can offer in terms of transforming cancer care, is built.

“I know what Clatterbridge delivers in terms of treatment, we are so lucky to have it on our doorstep.”

The concert, which also featured readings from Laurie Lee’s Cider with Rosie, and the classic Christmas film Miracle on 34th Street, came at the end of an important year for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

February saw the launch of the £15 million appeal to help build Liverpool’s first specialist cancer hospital and in July, Johnny Vegas had the honour of breaking the ground at the site in Liverpool, along with former Everton Football Club player Ian Snodin.

The hospital will provide in-patient and out-patient care for people from Merseyside, Cheshire and the surrounding areas and is part of a £162 million project to transform cancer care. There will also be improvements to the Wirral site.

Andrew Cannell, chief executive of The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It was fantastic to see so many of our patients and supporters gathered together to enjoy this festive celebration. It was a lovely way to round off a momentous 2017 for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

“I would like to thank all the performers and readers for contributing to a truly wonderful event and also express my gratitude to His Grace, the Duke of Westminster, for his kindness in providing the splendid and historic surroundings of Eaton Chapel which helped create such a magical atmosphere.”