Suspected illegal immigrant found in engine bay of Chester school bus returning from choir trip to Paris

A SUSPECTED illegal immigrant stowed away in the engine compartment of a Chester school bus on its way back from a choir trip to Paris.

The pupils, from The King's School on Wrexham Road, had all been picked up by their parents at about 8pm on Wednesday when the discovery was made.

In the ensuing quiet, the driver heard moaning coming from the engine bay and called the police to the school.

Officers attended within 10 minutes with paramedics and discovered a 17-year-old hiding in the compartment, under the bus.

He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital before being arrested on suspicion of illegally entering the UK.

Vicky Titmuss, director of external relations at the independent school, said: “Our Schola Cantorum choir and accompanying staff were returning to King’s from a highly successful music tour in Paris at 8pm last night.

“After the pupils had been collected by their parents and had all left the car park, a moaning noise alerted the remaining King’s staff and coach driver.

“The police were called and arrived within 10 minutes, when a young man was found hidden underneath the coach somewhere in the engine area. He was arrested after being suspected to be entering the country illegally. Paramedics also arrived.”

She said it was not clear at what point the young man had stowed away, although the coach passed through Calais on its return trip.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers received the call to attend the school at 8.03pm on Wednesday.

“They discovered a 17-year-old boy in the engine bay of a coach,” he said. “He was initially taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for a check over before being arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK and handed to Social Services.”