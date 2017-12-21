Motorists warned of major delays on M6 after multi-vehicle crash involving at least two HGVs

MOTORISTS are warned to expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash near juntion 20 of the M6.

Highways England say the collision at about 4.30pm today involved at least two lorries and North West Motorway Police officers and ambulances are at the scene.

Traffic has now been released, but one lane of the northbound carriageway is closed causing long delays

Highways England tweeted: “Severe delays in excess of an hour currently from J19. Allow plenty of extra time if travelling in area.”

There had been delays between junction 16 and 19 on the northbound carriageway earlier in the day due to a collision at junction 19.