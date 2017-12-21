Festive art competition showcases talent at Chester's primary schools and nurseries

A festive art exhibition showcased the fantastic creativity taking place at Chester's nurseries and pre-schools.

Almost 300 pieces of work were submitted to The Queen’s Lower School from 22 nurseries across the region.

The art was based on the wonderfully warming Christmas tale of The Stick Man by Julia Donaldson.

The overall winning group was revealed as St Clare’s Pre-school on Hawthorn Road, Lache, for their superb creation of a giant Stick Man using individually decorated sticks.

They received a cash prize, art pack and easel.

All the participating artists and their families were invited to see their work hung and displayed in the Little Artists Exhibition, held at the Queen’s Lower School on Liverpool Road this month.

They were also able to take part in some crafts and have a trip to see Father and Mother Christmas and stroke their beautiful reindeer as part of the event.

Every child will receive a certificate and goody bag for taking part, delivered over the next few weeks.

Head of Lower School Rachel Cookson said: “It was a truly magical morning enjoyed by all and it was lovely to have the art exhibition decorating the walls of the school.

“I was so impressed by the quality of work we received, it was clear all the children and their nursery and pre-school teachers had put a lot of effort in and it made for an exceptional exhibition!”

St Clare’s pre-school manager Emma Prior added: “The children loved taking part in the Little Artists Exhibition and they got so much out of it.

”Winning the competition is the icing on the cake. We’re over the moon!”