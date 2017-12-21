Chester man fined for yelling abuse at police officers

A YOUNG man from Chester has been fined £80 for shouting abuse at police officers.

Connor Coppock, 21, had been hanging around with friends at The Parade in Blacon at around 2.55pm on Sunday, December 3.

The officers needed to speak to one member of the group and approached them, whereupon Coppock swore at them and called them names.

He then ran off but the officers spotted him later on, when he again began hurling abuse and making a hand gesture at them.

Prosecuting at Chester Magistrates Court, Sohail Nazar said: “He was shouting and swearing and being abusive in front of members of the public who were visibly shocked by the behaviour.”

Coppock, of Newry Court, Newton, was arrested and charged with a public order offence.

James Bagby, defending, said: “He felt he had been unfairly targeted by the officer and unfortunately responded in the way the prosecution have outlined.

“Unfortunately this incident took place when, out of the blue and doing nothing wrong, a police officer approached him and his group.”

Coppock is said to struggle with “significant mental health issues” and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The court heard he has a string of previous convictions and committed the latest offence while on licence following a four-month prison sentence handed to him in October for carrying a knife.

Besides the £80 fine he was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.