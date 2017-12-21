Carols and festive lanterns at Handbridge's community Christmas celebration

THE air was filled with song in Handbridge as people of all ages gathered for the Christmas Lanterns Parade.

Children and from Overleigh St Mary's Primary School carried large fish-shaped lights, as well as smaller festive lanterns, that they had made in class.

The community then joined together to sing carols, including Little Donkey, O Little Town of Bethlehem and Away in a Manger.

The local shops in Handbridge supported the event, and there was mulled wine and mince pies to be enjoyed in St Mary's Church.

After the parade, children were able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto in the chuchyard and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.