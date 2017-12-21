Blacon care home evacuated after fire broke out in bedroom

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire at a care home in Blacon.
The fire broke out in a bedroom of The Willows residential care home on Nevin Road just after 5.30pm yesterday.
The fire involved an electric panel heater.
Two fire firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the single-storey building to tackle the fire using a hose reel jet and a large fan.
The home had been evacuated before the fire crews from Mollington and Chester arrived.
The crews were at the scene for 45 minutes.
