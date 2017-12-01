The sky's the limit for ingenious rocketeer and Queen's Park High pupil Rory

A BUDDING rocket scientist has reached the finals of a national competition after creating a series of miniature missiles.

Rory Jones, who is in year nine at Queen's Park High School in Chester, has been selected to compete at the UK finals of The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers competition next year.

He caught the judges' attention with his ingenious rockets powered by chemical reactions.

Earlier this year, Rory, 13, was one of the regional heat winners at The Big Bang Fair North West with his project called ‘Chemical Rockets’.

He has since showcased his designs to visitors during the school’s open evening in September and is now working on developing the project further ready for the national finals.

Science teacher Finola Sutton,

co-ordinator of the school's Academic Excellence Programme, said: “Rory has worked independently on this fantastic project and he is an outstanding student ambassador for science.

“We can't wait to see him present his 'Chemical Rockets' at the national finals.”

EngineeringUK communications director Beth Elgood added: “Rory really impressed the judges with his project and we’re excited to see how he does at the finals at the fair.

“Going into its 10th year in 2018, The Big Bang Fair continues to be a great source of inspiration for young people, representing an amazing opportunity for young visitors, their teachers and parents to get hands-on with a wide range of activities, workshops and shows, and engage in meaningful career conversations with professionals, all designed to bring classroom learning to life and inspire the next generation.”

Rory is invited to attend the competition finals taking place at The Big Bang Fair at Birmingham’s NEC in March 2018.

There he will compete for top awards including the coveted title of UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.