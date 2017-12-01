Hundreds attend funeral of Carl Sargeant in his hometown Connah's Quay

Hundreds turned out for the funeral of Carl Sargeant in Connah’s Quay.

A celebration of the life of Carl Sargeant, 49, was held at St Mark’s Church, at 12pm.

Mr Sargeant, who served as AM for Alyn and Deeside from 2003, was found dead at his home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay on November 7.

The former Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children was sacked from his post four days earlier amid allegations surrounding his personal conduct but had vowed to clear his name.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has joined mourners at the funeral but First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would not be at the service out of respect for Mr Sargeant’s family.

Among the mourners were Ukip AM Neil Hamilton and Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami.

The funeral was due to be followed by karaoke in the Connah's Quay Labour Club.

The church was full for the service with mourners, who were asked to wear brightly coloured clothes, also gathering outside.

Those attending were given white ribbons to wear as part of a campaign to end domestic violence against women, which was supported by Mr Sargeant.

The order of service described the funeral as a "service to celebrate the life of Carl Sargeant" and included the phrase "laugh, sing, dance and go on".

Mr Tami said: "It's been very difficult for everyone.

"The number of people here shows what Carl meant and what he did."

Mr Sargeant's son, Jack, had said the service would be a "celebration" of his father's life.

He said: "Everyone who knew Dad will understand he wouldn't want it any other way.

"He was never one for pomp. He was never one for 'airs and graces'. That was never his style.

"So we ask that there be no formal suits nor black worn on this day of celebration.

"We want people to wear something that makes them feel happy and to come and remember Dad as he was - kind, generous and the life and soul of the party."

Flowers and a Newcastle United football shirt were laid on top of Mr Sargeant's coffin, which was carried into the church to Michael Buble song Home.

Relatives, including his wife Bernie and children Lucy and Jack, wore bright colours, and Mr Sargeant's dog was also at the service.

The congregation sang hymns Lord Of The Dance and Sing Hosanna.

At the end of the service, mourners were asked to join in with Mr Sargeant's favourite karaoke song, Dirty Old Town by The Pogues.

In a eulogy, Mr Sargeant's friend, Daran Hill, praised his kindness.

"If only everyone had shown him the same kindness he showed others," he said.